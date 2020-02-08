Paducah police: At traffic stop suspect runs from police; vehicle strikes building

Damonterius Stigger is charged with driving with no operator’s license, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence. (Photo: McCracken County Regional Jail)
PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT/KFVS) - An arrest has been made after a month-long drug investigation in Paducah, but it didn’t come easily.

Television station KFVS reports that officers stopped the subject of their investigation, 22-year-old Damonterius Stigger, around 4 p.m. Thursday on South 6th Street.

According to police, Stigger didn’t have a driver’s license, and took off running from officers, but failed to put his car in park.

Stigger’s vehicle then rolled, unmanned, until it struck a building, causing some damage.

Stigger was caught after a brief foot chase. Police also recovered suspected Ecstasy and oxycodone/fentanyl pills they say Stiffer threw as he ran away.

Stigger was arrested and charged with driving with no operator’s license, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say they had been investigating Stigger for about a month before his arrest on Thursday. (Photo: Paducah Police Department)
 
