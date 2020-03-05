Pair sentenced in connection with murder of Clark County teens

Two of the people charged in a Clark County double murder were sentenced Thursday.

Eight people total are charged in connection to the 2017 shooting.

Two 16-year-olds, Adrianna Castro and Kayla Holland, were caught in the crossfire.

They both died from their injuries.

Denzel Hill and Ronnie Ellis both pled guilty to facilitation to murder.

Thursday, they were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mikaela Buford admitted she drove three people to the apartment complex.

She will be sentenced in two weeks