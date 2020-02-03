Palindrome baby born at Lexington hospital

Sunday was a special day. It was a very rare universal palindrome day, with the date the same both forwards and backwards. It was also a very special day for one family at St. Joseph East Hospital.

Baby Charlee Rose Masters was born on 02/02/2020 at 20:02.

"I'm glad that she's here and everything went well. I was only in labor for about 20 minutes," recalled Laken Masters. "It makes me think she will be a very unique individual. You're definitely going to be different aren't ya?"

The special baby had quite a crew packed in the hospital room to celebrate her birth. It was a birth that was very meaningful to her family, for more than one reason.

"They're always there for us. All of them are," Masters said. "We had two miscarriages last year so it made it even better."

The special and much awaited moment brought a tear to Laken's grandmother's eye, Charlee's great grandmother, who was holding her for the first time.

"She's a living doll I'll tell you that. She's my first granddaughter and this is my first great granddaughter," Ida Hinton said, holding Charlee proudly. "So you know they're going to be spoiled."

With a room full of family, the Masters sure were spoiled with love.