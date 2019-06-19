Panera Bread to test new dinner-only items in Lexington

Panera Bread is considering expanding its dinner menu, and Lexington customers will be among the first who will be able to try the new entrees.

The restaurant chain is testing 10 new items, and Lexington is one of two cities named as trial markets. The new menu items will be available for Lexington customers in July, while Providence, Rhode Island locations will test the items in September.

The new items being featured include hot sandwiches, dinner bowls, flatbreads and sides.

The items will be available for purchase from 4:30 - 10 p.m.

Teriyaki Chicken & Broccoli Bowl

Pesto Chicken Bowl

Steak and Blue Cheese Artisan Flatbread

Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Artisan Flatbread

Margherita Artisan Flatbread

Parmesan Broccoli Side

Tomato Basil and Cucumber Salad Side

Sweet Potato Mash Side

Toasted Pastrami Sandwich

Toasted Tuscan Grilled Chicken Sandwich