Panera Bread to test new dinner-only items in Lexington

Panera Bread is introducing new dinner-only items on a trial basis in Lexington.
Updated: Wed 10:52 AM, Jun 19, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Panera Bread is considering expanding its dinner menu, and Lexington customers will be among the first who will be able to try the new entrees.

The restaurant chain is testing 10 new items, and Lexington is one of two cities named as trial markets. The new menu items will be available for Lexington customers in July, while Providence, Rhode Island locations will test the items in September.

The new items being featured include hot sandwiches, dinner bowls, flatbreads and sides.

The items will be available for purchase from 4:30 - 10 p.m.

  • Teriyaki Chicken & Broccoli Bowl

  • Pesto Chicken Bowl

  • Steak and Blue Cheese Artisan Flatbread

  • Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Artisan Flatbread

  • Margherita Artisan Flatbread

  • Parmesan Broccoli Side

  • Tomato Basil and Cucumber Salad Side

  • Sweet Potato Mash Side

  • Toasted Pastrami Sandwich

  • Toasted Tuscan Grilled Chicken Sandwich

