"Papa" John Schnatter spotted at UK basketball game in Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Papa” John Schnatter was spotted attending Tuesday’s night’s Kentucky v. LSU basketball game at Rupp Arena.

The former University of Louisville trustee was seen wearing a blue shirt with a UK logo while sitting behind the UK bench.

Schnatter’s attendance at the game called many to question his collegiate basketball fandom.


Schnatter resigned from the University of Louisville’s board of trustees in July after admitting to using a racial slur during a business call. During the aftermath of that incident, UK also severed ties with the Schnatter.

 