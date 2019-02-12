"Papa" John Schnatter spotted at UK basketball game in Rupp Arena

“Papa” John Schnatter was spotted attending Tuesday’s night’s Kentucky v. LSU basketball game at Rupp Arena.

The former University of Louisville trustee was seen wearing a blue shirt with a UK logo while sitting behind the UK bench.

Schnatter’s attendance at the game called many to question his collegiate basketball fandom.

Papa John, who had his name on the business school and football stadium at Louisville prior to his scandal, seems to be a Kentucky fan now pic.twitter.com/Y8gyc6Sgho — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 13, 2019

Schnatter resigned from the University of Louisville’s board of trustees in July after admitting to using a racial slur during a business call. During the aftermath of that incident, UK also severed ties with the Schnatter.

