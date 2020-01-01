‘Papa’ John Schnatter’s resolution: 50 pizzas in 30 days

Fifty pizzas in 30 days. That’s the resolution “Papa” John Schnatter made for the year 2020.

The former Papa John’s owner posted an Instagram photo of himself standing in a kitchen holding a piece of pizza with several boxes of Papa John’s pizza behind him on Tuesday.

The photo caption read, “Happy New Year! My resolution for 2020 is to beat my record of 40 pizzas in 30 days. What resolutions do you guys have for 2020? #happynewyear.”

He also posted a video where he set the bar at 50 pizzas to break that record, “Yo, Papa here, feeding the team. My New Year’s resolution in 2020, 50 pizzas, 30 days. That’s 50 pizzas, 30 days. Happy New Year’s.”

The 40 pizzas in 30 days came from an interview he did with WDRB following his resignation from his business.

Hopefully he will update his story to let everyone know if he keeps his resolution.

