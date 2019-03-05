Papa John's, Schnatter reach settlement agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Papa John's has reached a settlement agreement with founder John Schnatter that will see him step down from the pizza chain's board once an independent director he's approved replaces him.

If a new director isn't named prior to Papa John's 2019 annual shareholders meeting, Schnatter's term will expire at the meeting.

Schnatter will also withdraw a lawsuit in which he accused the company of not giving him information he wanted after he resigned as chairman.

