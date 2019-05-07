Papa John's reports $1.7 million loss in earnings report

Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $398.4 million in the period.

Papa John's shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $51.41, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.