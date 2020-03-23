Papa John’s to hire 20,000 employees

Papa John’s announced Monday that the company is hiring up to 20,000 new employees. The pizza company says it is committed to the communities it serves during these challenging times.

“For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s,” said Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer. “We want to add talented team members to our Papa John’s family across the country to deliver food safely to our customers’ doorsteps. We are in the unique position – as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout – to help our communities through this crisis.”

In most cases, applicants can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day.

Food companies that deliver are playing an important role in communities across the country as people are asked to stay at home. Papa John's says it's also focused on protecting its team members and customers by implementing additional health and safety precautions.

Headquartered in Louisville, Papa John's is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company.

