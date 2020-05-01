Parade held in place of 2020 Concours d’Elegance

Concours d’Elegance was canceled this year due to COVID-19, but event organizers still wanted to do something special.

Tom and Connie Jones started the car show sixteen years ago to raise money for Kentucky Children’s Hospital. This year they organized a parade for frontline workers.

“We really wanted to show our support for the community, for the children’s hospital and everyone, so we thought ‘Let’s give the donation this year and help.’,” says Connie.

This year they donated $25,000 to the hospital which will help fund some of the hospital’s educational programs.

“For me, it’s not just about the funds but the moral, the event can’t occur this year but as you can see behind these being such joy and hope as a time when we need it,” says Dr. Scottie Day with the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

About 20 car enthusiasts participated in the parade. Organizers are planning for the car show to take place as usual next year. They have set the date for the third weekend in July.

