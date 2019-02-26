Lexington girl paralyzed by shooting expected to testify against suspect

The pre-teen victim of a 2017 Lexington shooting is expected to testify against her suspected attacker Tuesday morning.

Amya Catching, who was 11 at the time, was shot and paralyzed.

She was staying at a friend's house for a sleepover the night before her birthday when someone fired a barrage of bullets into the home on Carneal Road. Amya was sleeping in the window when a bullet hit her in the spine.

Police arrested and charged Carlos Jenkins with 11 counts of assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.

The jury for the trial was seated on Monday.