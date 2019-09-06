Paralyzed deputy Jaime Morales files lawsuit against Georgetown Police Department

Paralyzed Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales has filed a lawsuit against the city of Georgetown and the Georgetown Police Department for what he believes was improper training of a member of the department's special response team.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report Moralas filed the lawsuit Friday.

Deputy Morales was shot in the back while helping an investigation at a rest stop on Interstate 75. The man police were trying to take into custody was killed in the shooting. An investigation by Kentucky State Police concluded that Morales was shot by another person in law enforcement but state investigators did not identify who pulled the trigger.

The lawsuit filed by Morales, however, states that the gunshot that wounded him was fired by Officer Joseph Enricco, who allegedly had only completed basic response team training one month prior to the incident.

The Herald-Leader reports Enricco has since resigned from the police department.

Also named in the lawsuit are Georgetown City Council members, Mayor Tom Prather and Georgetown Police Lt. James Wagoner.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified monetary reparations.