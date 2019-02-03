Paralyzed duck getting second chance thanks to Kentuckians

Daisy the duck has become well known to many in Winchester.

She enjoys traveling, kayaking, and sunbathing but at the three years old, Daisy has quite the story to tell.

About two years ago, resident Robin Helton received a phone call from one of her neighbors saying they Found an injured duck. Daisy had been shot and was suffering from a broken wing and leg.

Helton, who has worked in wildlife rehabilitation, helped Daisy heal. Not long after releasing her, she received another call Daisy was injured again by other ducks. This time, she broke both legs.

Daisy has fought to live through several surgeries, but can no longer be on her own. Her injury has left one of her legs paralyzed and she hasn't walked in almost 2.5 years.

"We do physical therapy with her leg every evening. I pick her up and take her outside and we do wing therapy so she can stretch out her wings," said Helton.

Daisy even has her own protector, a seven-year-old German Shepard named Shotgun.

On Feb. 22, Daisy will have her leg amputated. After 30 days of recovery, she will then be fit for a prosthetic. Thanks to a 3-D scanner provided by a local dentist, Hanger Prosthetic's and Clays Mill Animal Clinic, they are hoping to get Daisy on her feet.

"When he told me that we think that we can probably make her walk again, it pushed me forward to make sure that she had that day where she took a couple step across our yard again," said Helton.

It's been quite a journey for Daisy, but thanks to Helton, it's far from over.

