Paramedic seriously injured in Harrison County ambulance crash

An ambulance crash sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on KY 36 at Lafferty Pike. A sheriff's deputy said the driver couldn't see well because of dense fog.

The ambulance crew was transporting a patient from a previous crash. The female patient did not receive any additional injuries. She was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital.

A female paramedic who was unrestrained while working on the patient was seriously injured in the crash. Deputies said she was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the ambulance was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

The ambulance was totaled as a result of the crash.

