Paramedic’s daughter dies after he helps rescue her from house fire, tries to save her life

First responders in one North Carolina town are doing everything they can to help one of their own who tragically lost his adult daughter after she was trapped in a house fire.

Candice Wynn, 40, died after she was trapped in a fire at her father's home near Elon, N.C. (Source: Wynn Family/WGHP/Tribune/CNN)

On the way to the scene of a fire Tuesday morning near Elon, N.C., fire crews learned the daughter of paramedic Eddie Thomas was trapped inside. Thomas was among those responding to the scene.

“I’d be a wreck out there. Eddie never missed a beat, and that’s the kind of guy he is. He did everything he could. Everybody on the scene did everything they could,” said Chief Edward Lipscomb Jr. with the Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department.

Firefighters got 40-year-old Candice Wynn, a mother herself, out of the house. Then, as the only paramedic on scene, her dad was forced to treat her in an attempt to save her life.

Wynn was later taken to the hospital, where she died.

“We’re family, and it’s heartbreaking to see that. As a parent, I can’t even imagine what he’s going through,” Lipscomb said. “He’s lost everything and a piece of his family.”

Firefighters met Tuesday night to discuss the tragedy. They set up a GoFundMe to help Thomas and his family with medical and funeral expenses as well as property loss.

“One way or another, we’re going to raise the money that he needs to rebuild his house and replace his clothes. We can’t replace his daughter, but we need to help him do what’s right for her,” Lipscomb said. “I’ve worked many shifts with Eddie, and if my family needed him, that’s one of the guys I’d want. We’ve got to look out for each other.”

So far, more than $14,000 has been donated to the family. The American Red Cross is also helping them.

The Alamance County Fire Marshal Office and North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

