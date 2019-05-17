Parent banned after video appears to show her trying to trip player

A parent sitting courtside at a California youth basketball game has been asked not to return to the tournament facility.

Shocking video captures the moment a parent sitting courtside appears to stick out her leg to trip a player from the competing team. (Source: KTXL/CNN)

She's accused of unsportsmanlike conduct and appears to have been caught in the act.

Players, coaches and parents from the Cornerstone Basketball Academy, which is based in Vallejo, traveled from miles away to take part in the Hardwood Palace Tournament on Mother’s Day weekend against the Folsom Elite Basketball Academy.

Eugene Solano, the director of the Vallejo team, said these kids are 10 and younger.

He said he was first told by his players of unsportsmanlike conduct from a parent sitting in the first row.

“One of the kids during the timeout had said, ‘Hey, coach, there’s a parent on the sideline, there’s a woman wearing a pink hat, and she’s telling their kids to elbow us in the face,'” Solano recalled.

He said coaches and parents often record video highlights to show back to their kids. The same footage also showed the woman in the pink hat, who appeared to stick out her foot while a 9-year-old Vallejo player dribbled the ball past her.

“This is a specific incident that occurred with this particular parent," Solano explained.

Both directors from the Folsom Elite Basketball Academy issued a joint statement in response to the footage saying,

“We have been made aware of the video and we have addressed the situation with the parent involved directly. It is our policy to manage all disciplinary matters in a way that is effective and productive so we can eliminate incidents in the future.”

The general manager said both organizations are great teams that hold their members accountable.

