Parents arrested after police say children were found in dirty house

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Elizabeth Spencer and 37-year-old Jeffrey Spencer, Jr. for criminal abuse of a child.

Deputies were helping social services follow-up with a complaint at the home off Boardwalk Circle. When they arrived, they could hear children inside the home, but no one was answering the door. They had to knock several times before someone answered.

When they entered the house, deputies said they saw trash on the ground, a roach infestation, spoiled food throughout the house and no running water in the bathroom.

They said there were several children under 12-years-old living there.

Elizabeth Spencer and Jeffrey Spencer, Jr. are the parents of the children. They were booked in the Laurel County correctional center.

The children were removed by social services.