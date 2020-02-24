Parents in Jessamine County on high alert after reports of suspicious man

Parents in Jessamine County are on high alert after multiple reports about a suspicious man in an older model white pickup, approaching young kids.

In any investigation, time is of the essence.

Officers in Jessamine County are asking the public to keep that in mind if they see anything suspicious. A string of reports about a suspicious man in a white truck is a perfect example.

About 2 weeks ago, a woman says her child was approached by the man while waiting for the bus on Miles Road, just down the street from the softball fields at City/County Park.

Similar stories were reported in the Garden Park and Bell Place areas.

Unfortunately, stories like this are often posted on Facebook, before they're reported to law enforcement.

Officer Kevin Grimes acknowledges that social media can be a powerful tool, but when it comes to crime, it shouldn't be the first resort.

“The first priority should be notifying law-enforcement to get them on the way so that they have the opportunity to check out the situation, instead of waiting and posting it on social media," Officer Grimes said. "I’m not sure what goes through somebody’s mind, I know it’s so simple now to go straight to your phone since it’s already in your hand but at the same time that phone is in your hand to call 911 as well.”

When in doubt about whether or not to report something, Grimes says it's better to be safe than sorry. Officers would rather check things out and find nothing than miss something important.

Officers are also encouraging parents to talk to kids about what to do if they are approached by a stranger.