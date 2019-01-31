Parents plead guilty in Knox County child abuse case

Parents of a four-year-old who was reportedly locked in his room for extended periods of time pleaded guilty in Knox County Circuit Court to child abuse charges Thursday.

Nickalas Jorgensen, the 4-year-old’s father pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse, and was recommended a 12 year sentence. The child’s mother, Natasha McBee, pleaded guilty to second-degree child abuse, and was recommended a sentence of 7 years.

Jorgensen and McBee had been accused of locking the child in his room for long enough that he was forced to use the restroom on the floor. Deputies who were called to the home to investigate say they found the child covered in dirt and possibly feces.

Sentencing for both is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 1:00 p.m.

