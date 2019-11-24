Community sends off Madison Central High School band ahead of NYC parade

After a full year of planning and preparing, Madison Central High School students marched onto their buses parked in Madison County and will march off in Times Square.

They might have tripped over their packed bags, but they're ready to walk in straight lines the entire 2.5 mile parade route.

It's a road trip so special, it started with a police escort to the county line.

"Those kids, the show that they put together was just inspiring, it was beautiful and it had a lot of us crying at state," said Erica Johnson, whose son, Kody, plays trombone.

For kids like hers, band practice means a whole lot, both socially and physically.

"He didn't know how to play as loud before this and now it's wake-up-the-neighborhood-type loud," Johnson said.

Another parent, Cassie Bradley, is a little nervous about her son, Vinnie Watkins', trip to the Big Apple.

"I think he's going to be starstruck with how big it is, we've been trying to talk the magnitude of how big the city of New York is in comparison to Madison County," she said.

She will following right behind in a bus carrying family and friends that leaves Monday morning.

"I will be out about 5:30, 6 o' clock on 40th street and Sixth Avenue and we'll hold our spot until it starts," Bradley said.

