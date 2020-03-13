Parents react to Fayette County school closures

Parents dropped off their children at school Friday morning in Lexington. It’s the last time they’ll do so for three weeks.

Fayette County schools will close Monday, March 16 and will remain closed through April 3. (Photo: WKYT/Jim Stratman)

"Being that we haven't developed a vaccine yet, and there really needs to be a lot more study on this particular virus, it's probably, you know, it's probably good measures," says parent Yvonne Jackson.

Another parent, Alan Clark, agrees.

"Honestly, it made sense to me. I think the national response has been very poor, very kind of after the fact. It is nice to see that he's taking a positive approach, and actually doing something," says Clark.

Students will bring home assignments they're expected to complete outside of class instead of going to school.

"He's in the eighth grade and this is in preparation for high school, so I think it's imperative that they receive all the instruction possible, you know, throughout the school year."

"I think as long as there is work provisioned out for the break, I'm okay with it,” says Clark. “It's an opportunity for him to maybe catch up on some missing work, but for me, I say it's more about the health aspect than the education aspect."

Schools will still offer breakfast and lunch for the first two weeks. The last week will be the normally scheduled spring break.

The extended closure will start on Monday, March 16th and run through April 3rd.

While students are out, Fayette County teachers are still required to work during a portion of time classes are canceled.

In a letter sent to teachers, staff will be off March 23 through the 27. The following week, however, teachers will still have to work in order to fulfill contract days. The workdays will also allow them to provide work content for students.