Parents sue after daughters' bodies switched after car crash

The parents of two teenagers killed in a car crash say their bodies were misidentified and switched. They have filed lawsuits against the Florida Highway Patrol, funeral homes and others.

The lawsuits follow a July 29 crash in the Pensacola area involving four friends. Two of them were killed:

18-year-old Deleigha "Leigha" Gibson and 15-year-old Samara Cooks. Despite their age difference and different physical characteristics, according the lawsuits their identities were switched.

The lawsuit also says one was also an organ donor and one was not, leading to a mix-up in harvesting organs.

