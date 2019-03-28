Parents voice concerns following death of 10-year-old after elementary school fight

The community is asking for answers after a 10-year-old girl died following a fight at Forest Hills Elementary.

Raniya Wright, a fifth-grade Forest Hill Elementary School student, died at the Medical University of South Carolina Wednesday morning.

Parents and community leaders in Colleton County are now voicing their concerns and their outrage about what happened through a community meeting for change.

They met at the Colleton County Memorial Library on Wednesday night to talk about issues that affect their children every day.

They’re asking parents to come together, hold themselves accountable and and show up at school board meetings. But they also feel like the district isn’t doing enough.

According to the district’s school report card, only 58% of parents feel like the district’s teachers and school staff are doing enough to stop bullying. But the investigation is still ongoing and officials don’t have all the details as to what happened.

“It should be a safe haven for them," said Tiffany Roberts, who has a 10-year-old child at a Colleton County school."If they don’t feel safe at home they should be able to feel safe at school.”

Many parents spoke up about violence in all the schools, saying it’s a problem that needs to be addressed.

William Bowman Jr., a Colleton County school board member, responded to Wednesday’s event in the following statement:

"I’m very sorry to hear that there are parents out there who feel like this. We (the district) have provisions in place for parents to disclose their concerns to district and school administration. I would also suggest they bring those concerns to the attention of their respective board representatives with the expectation of the democratic process, and true representation, being effective in addressing their issues of concern."

The parents say they plan to bring those concerns to the next Colleton County school board meeting on April 16.

