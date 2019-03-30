Parking restrictions around UK will be in effect Sunday

Fans going out to watch the game in Lexington will need to be aware that parking has been restricted around UK campus.

The Lexington Police Department will prohibit parking from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, March 31 on the following streets:

• Limestone – Avenue of Champions to Maxwell

• Pine Street – Upper to Limestone

• Jersey Street – Euclid to Maxwell

• Maxwell – Upper to Limestone

• Transcript Avenue

• Journal Avenue

• Conn Terrace

• State Street

• University Avenue

• Elizabeth Street

• Crescent Avenue

• Scott Street (meters in front of Fire Department Station 6)

• Forest Park

"No Parking" notices have been issued in these areas. Police say vehicles in violation will be towed at the owners' expense.

