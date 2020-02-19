Parole granted for Pulaski Co. man convicted of manslaughter

James Harmon, who was driving drunk, crossed the center line and killed Sandra Drury April 26. | Photo by Phil Pendleton
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A parole board has recommended parole for a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a 2015 crash that killed a woman.

James Harmon pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the crash that killed Sandra Drury.

The Drury family has since expressed their desire for lenient punishment on Harmon, saying they wished to create a path of redemption for the accused.

Details on the parameters of Harmon's parole remain scarce.

