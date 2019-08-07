Part of I-64 closed after coal truck wrecks on Mountain Parkway in Clark County

A crash in Clark County is causing major problems. Coal has spilled on Interstate 64.

It's at the Mountain Parkway interchange.The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a dump truck carrying coal is hanging off an overpass over I-64.

Eastbound lanes are blocked.Traffic is being diverted off I-64 East at exit 96/Paris Road.

There are also major backups on the Mountain Parkway as people try to get on the interstate. Westbound lanes of I-64 are moving.

Officials say it could take around four hours to clear the scene.

So far, there is no word on possible injuries.

