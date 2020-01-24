Part of Paris Pike closed in Georgetown for deadly crash

Part of Paris Pike in Georgetown, Ky., is closed because of a deadly crash.

Scott County deputies say Paris Pike at Stone Road and Hill Road coming from Paris are closed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash is deadly and the Scott County coroner is at the scene.

Investigators say the road will be closed for several hours.

Drivers should find alternative routes.

The state says drivers will be diverted down Stone Road and also at Centerville in Bourbon County.