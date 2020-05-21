Partnership announced for new medical campus Lexington's Hamburg area

On Thursday morning, Mayor Linda Gorton announced a new partnership with Baptist Health to develop land in the Hamburg area.

In a couple of years an empty field off of Polo Club Boulevard will be transformed into a brand new billion-dollar hospital.

"This project is my dream come true,” says Baptist Health Lexington President, William Sisson. “This is what I want to do to finish my work here at Baptist is to see this done and done well."

The project will see a brand new ambulatory hospital come to the Hamburg area fit with a surgery ward and the ability to perform outpatient procedures.

"We have built everything we can build on that campus. We have to move the services out here and grow out here. This is where 60% of all of our patients come from is in the area surrounding Lexington," says Sisson.

Mayor Linda Gorton says the new hospital will bring anywhere from 600 to 700 new jobs to the area during a time when COVID 19 has forced many out of work.

"I think this project is moving forward at this time, the fact that it is, says a lot about the confidence we all have in the recovery of our economy," says Mayor Gorton.

The construction start date is pretty fluid right now, with the COVID-19 crisis, but the goal is to have the project completed by 2024.

Mayor Gorton also announced that 3 to 4 acres of the hospital’s land was given to the city to build a new fire and EMS station.

