Pastor killed in deadly Lexington crash

More details are emerging about the Lexington man killed in a crash Tuesday.

Police say the Reverend Arlester Washington was killed in the two-car collision at Man O'War Boulevard and Jocasta Drive. Two others were also injured in the crash.

Washington founded the Now Faith Worship Center more than 25 years ago. Parishioners say he had a talent for preaching and for singing, and called him a pioneer of gospel music.

Around 7:45 Tuesday morning, police say Reverend Washington was trying to turn left onto Man O War, and hit a gold minivan. Emergency crews rushed both drivers and a child in the minivan to UK Hospital. The Fayette County coroner says Washington died as a result of his injuries in that crash.

Clarissa and Maury Belle say he was like a father to them.

"He was very stern in his presence,” says Minister Clarissa Belle. “But he was filled with a lot of love, a lot of compassion."

Deacon Maury Belle told WKYT, "He knew how to reach a crowd by his voice, and he was a real inspiration for everybody in Lexington."

