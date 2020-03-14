Patient in isolation at Baptist Health; tested positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Officials at Baptist Health say a patient has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

No additional information on the patient was available at the time of publication.

The hospital says they are taking all recommended precautions to protect the patient and staff.

The medical team is working in close collaboration with local and state health officials and the CDC.

WKYT has reached out to the hospital for additional comment and will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

 
