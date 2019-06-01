Paul McCartney concert brings a busy day for downtown Lexington businesses

Saturday was a busy night in downtown Lexington. Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney brought in a huge crowd for his concert at Rupp Arena.

More than 18,000 were expected to attend, making it one of the highest grossing shows at Rupp.

Restaurants, stores, and even parking made big bucks all day. While the concert didn't start until the sun went down, the downtown madness lasted all day.

Evans Pennington from Saul Good says, "We try to communicate with Rupp Arena as much as we can on stuff like this to get a timeline of how we're planning to build and when they're expecting people to come into the downtown area. We check and see what the hotels are doing. What the occupancy is like there."

Pennington says working together makes the day successful for the businesses and concert-goers.

"It’s a community. Especially in the hospitality industry, you see the same people day in, day out across restaurants,” he explains. “It's one of those things where we're always trying to help each other. Everybody wants everybody to succeed."

