Paul amendment to allow Daniel Boone National Forest land sale unsuccessful

Sen. Rand Paul's amendment to the National Resources Management Act that would have allowed for more development on federal land in two Kentucky counties was not included in the bill passed by the U.S. Senate.

Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook

The junior senator from Kentucky caught the eye of some environmental groups when they noticed he proposed an amendment which would have allowed for more development on federal lands in Pulaski and McCreary counties that are part of the Daniel Boone National Forest. The portion of land mentioned in the amendment is located along U.S. 27 from Burnside through the forest to the point where U.S. 27 crosses into Tennessee.

The amendment was not voted on in Washington Tuesday ahead of the bill's passage. The Senate would pass the bill 92-8. The bill would expand national parks and create four new national monuments along with reauthorizing the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Sen. Paul was one of the eight who voted against the bill.

Sen. Paul discussed this issue during his trip to Burnside in the fall of 2018 saying the amendment would provide a much-needed opportunity to increase tourism and support newer economic development in the forest. He also said he wants more local authority over lands in the counties.

"I also don’t think it is fair that agencies of government make decisions without asking your representative," Paul said in 2018.

Sen. Paul also proposed to allow for development on waterways in the forest that flow into Lake Cumberland in Rockcastle, Wayne, Laurel and Whitley counties.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.