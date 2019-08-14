Dog recovering in Scott County after being thrown from vehicle

A dog named Luka is recovering at Central Kentucky Veterinary Center after a terrible event left him unable to walk, and now he needs a good home.

Volunteer animal rescue organization Paws 4 the Cause picked up Luka this past weekend from a shelter in Albany and said he was thrown out of a moving car.

"He'd obviously rolled a few times. He was covered from head to toe in road rash. He had a broken femur," said Remy Simpson, a volunteer at the organization.

After learning the shelter wasn't able to help him, Simpson got Luka to Dr. Kevin Fuller's office in Georgetown, who performed life-saving surgery on him, and now the dog is looking for a forever home.

"Luka's very low-key. Luka's very sweet. Probably one of the sweetest dogs we've seen in quite some time," said Dr. Fuller. "He'll be here for another couple days, and then he's going home with one of the vet techs."

Luka will stay with a foster family for about a month until his leg fully heals.