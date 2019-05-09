Paws 4 the Cause looking for help treating dog who was found shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) –

A Facebook video posted by Paws 4 the Cause is touching a lot of hearts right now, though it is a difficult piece to watch.

The video features a dog – now named “Hercules” – with visible scars from abuse after he was shot and left for dead.

Paws 4 the Cause has taken the dog in, but are now asking for help in order to get the dog the treatment he needs.

Remy Simpson is the President of Paws 4 the Cause, an organization that tries to combat cruelty with love.

"People are cruel to each other and they're cruel to animals, that's just the way it is," says Remy.

Hercules was transferred to their facility in Lexington on Tuesday, but it wasn't easy getting here. With 2 fractured vertebrae from the 2 bullets lodged in his body, Hercules sat in pain at a shelter that couldn't care for him for 5 days.

"Rural counties don't have a budget for medical care. So, if an animal comes in injured that's the way they stay."

Remy says they get calls like this every day. In fact, this is the second gunshot wound they've treated in the last couple of months.

While many of their rescues can't be saved, Remy thinks Hercules has a good shot at a happy ending.

"He's a fighter so I think he's going to make it through, and we're going to help him do that. He's going to be a great dog for somebody."

Remy says they've already gotten several calls about adopting Hercules, but it'll take some time before he's ready to be adopted. In the meantime, you could foster another dog, which would free up space for more dogs in need like Hercules.

Vets say it could cost anywhere between five hundred to a thousand dollars to treat Hercules. To make a donation visit the Paws 4 the Cause website. Donations can also be submitted over the phone. Just text “Pawprint” to 44321.