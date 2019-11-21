'Peace, love and gravy.' This new t-shirt is finger-lickin' good.

Kentucky for Kentucky is well known for paying homage to the Bluegrass State in unique ways.

The company brought you 'cocaine bear,' fried chicken-scented candles and $200 preserved Kentucky Derby horse turds.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Kentucky for Kentucky is working on a new way to show some state pride.

The company worked with a Lexington artist to create a gravy-died t-shirt. Yes, you read that right.

"There's not really an official Thanksgiving piece of apparel, but I think this is it," said Coleman Larkin, the artist behind the apparel. "I just really wanted to capture the essence of Thanksgiving."

Larkin didn't choose just any kind of gravy to serve as the dye for the shirt. He chose the crème de la crème of Kentucky sauces from the one and only Kentucky Fried Chicken.

"The KFC gravy, nice and brown, beautiful color. Does the job perfectly," said Larkin. "It's an authentic stain, and I will not lie to you, there's a slight aroma still."

The shirts sell for $50. You can read all about the gravy-dying process here.

And if you're looking for a stocking stuffer, Kentucky for Kentucky sells a preserved fried chicken drumstick to pair with the gravy shirt.