Pedaling for a Purpose presents bikes to two Lexington children

Two Lexington children got to try out their brand new bikes for the first time on Saturday morning.

5-year-old Eden Farley and 9-year-old David Cavaliere had all kinds of fun riding their new bikes with some special accommodations to help them.

The two bikes were sponsored by Pedaling for a Purpose, a collaboration between Bluegrass Cycling Club and West Sixth Brewing, as well as the Kiwanis Club of Lexington.

The Bluegrass chapter of 'AMBUCS' works to adapt the bicycles for kids who can't ride traditional bikes.

"We have this stigma about kids with special needs sometimes, because people don't have a lot of information or education on it, but they're just as capable and just as able as any other kid, just with a little extra help," says Allison Maggard, with Bluegrass AMBUCS.

The two families of the kids said they were grateful and excited about the new doors these bikes can open for their respective kids.

