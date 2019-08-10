Pedestrian killed in Knox Co. collision

A man is dead after being hit while crossing a road in Knox County.

According to Barbourville police, 39-year-old Corey Tye, of Corona, California was crossing U.S. HWY 25E in front of the Save-A-Lot around 10 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say as he attempted to cross the southbound lane he was hit by a truck, the collision throwing him into the fast lane where he was struck again by a car.

Tye was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

The collision is still under investigation.

