A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Lexington.

Lexington Police said they got the call just after 10 p.m. Monday night from Versailles Road and Alexandria Drive.

Officers said the man was in Versailles Road when a vehicle going inbound hit him.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Two lanes of inbound Versailles road were shut down for around an hour while crews reconstructed the scene.