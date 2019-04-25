Pediatric doctor terminated by UK Hospital now charged in child porn case

A doctor who was terminated by UK Hospital in 2017 after child porn was discovered at work is now facing a criminal charge.

The University of Kentucky Police Department says forensic evidence has led to investigators issuing an arrest warrant for Ryan Keith.

Keith was arrested in North Carolina before being transferred to Lexington, where he is at the Fayette County Detention Center on child pornography charges.

Keith is accused of having pornography on a work computer while a pediatric resident at UK Hospital. The computer was still logged into his Google account, and investigators found several images of girls along with pictures of Keith and his wife at the time.

The residency contract was terminated after child pornography was discovered.

An online profile stated that Keith was selling pharmaceuticals in North Carolina.

Keith is being arraigned Thursday in Fayette County District Court.