Pediatrician calls hot car deaths a preventable tragedy

It's a preventable tragedy that happens far too often. More than 20 children have died after being left in hot cars in 2019.

Three of those deaths happened in the last week, including a 2-year-old boy who was left in a van outside a daycare in Florida. In New York, police charged a father after the death of his infant twins.

July 31 marks Heatstroke Awareness Day, and a pediatrician is warning the public about the dangers.

"People say, 'Oh it could never happen to me, they must be bad parents. How could this happen but the majority of people it happens to are just like you and me?'" Dr. Susan Pollack with UK HealthCare said.

Pollack is glad Kentucky's death toll remains at zero when it comes to hot car deaths, but the state's ongoing drug problem is a risk factor.

"We do have a significant opioid and meth problem," Pollack said. "We've had a lot of people passing out in cars on drugs with their children in the back seat."

This scenario played out in Louisville on Monday, as an infant was rushed to the hospital while the parents faced charges.

"It's just so sad because most of the people whose children die in route to daycare did not intend for that to happen," Pollack said.

Another risk factor is children playing inside vehicles when temperatures are hot inside. Pollack suggests parents should always keep their cars locked.

A prominent case involved the babysitter of Bryan Puckett, who went inside to shop while leaving him in the car two decades ago. Puckett died at 11 months old.

Pollack said while the law that was passed after Puckett's death gave children better protections, her goal is to make sure the law is never needed.