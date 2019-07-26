Pediatrician has strong words for children who participate in 'hot water challenge'

A Lexington pediatrician says trends like the 'hot water challenge' are getting out of control, and she has a strong message for those who want to try these dangerous acts.

At the moment, doctors do not believe Billy Oliver will need skin grafts and that as long as his skin shows the ability to continue to heal on its own, he could go home as early as Friday. (WYMT)

"This is not a game," Dr. Susan Pollack with Kentucky Children's Hospital said. "I don't know how to say that more strongly, and I think anyone who questions that should visit a burn unit."

Her message comes after 11-year-old Billy Oliver was burned at a Clay County home as a result of the challenge. Angela Guth is facing charges, as her son is accused of pouring the scalding water on the boy, and she didn't immediately call for medical help.

Pollack is a member of the Safe Kids Coalition, and she said she was amazed to hear how another child would feel compelled to cause such harm to a peer.

"To burn someone is to inflict such incredible pain and suffering on them, and I don't think that is the intent," Pollack said.

The trend has sent many children to the hospital, and in Oliver's case, he suffered third-degree burns.

"Boiling water will cause just the most incredible agonizing burns that will take people months to recover, so don't do it no matter how you're challenged," Pollack said. "They are at an age where their peer group matters to them. They want to fit in and wouldn't want to be seen lacking in bravery or anything else."

Oliver is being treated in a Cincinnati burn unit.