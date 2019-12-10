Pelosi announces agreement on North American trade pact

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win.

This comes on the very same day that Democrats announced their impeachment charges against the president.

Just before Pelosi announced her support, Trump said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will “be great" for the U.S.

Pelosi says the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a significant improvement over the original North American Free Trade Agreement.

In Mexico City, Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that there would be a meeting of the three countries’ negotiating teams Tuesday “to announce the advances achieved” on the trade agreement.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.