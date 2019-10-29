Penalty phase begins for man convicted of murdering U.S. Marine outside of Lexington bar

The mother and wife of a U.S. Marine who was shot and killed outside a Lexington bar testified one day after a man was convicted of murder in a retrial.

On Monday night, a jury found Dawan Mulazim guilty of several charges including murder for the death of Johnathan Price.

The shooting happened back in 2014 outside of Austin City Saloon. Jonathan and his wife were waiting for a ride outside the bar when two men came up to them and robbed them. Johnathan was fighting back and shots were fired hitting the couple. Jonathan was unable to survive.

Last year Mulazim stood trial with his nephew Quincinio Canada for the crime. That jury found Canada not-guilty. However, they could not reach a verdict for Mulazim ... leading to this retrial.

Following the gulity verdict in his new trial several punishments are on the table for the jury to consider including the death penalty. His attorneys talked about that decision in their opening for the sentencing phase. "You are not sentencing a crime, you are punishing a person," said Andrea Kendall. The defense attorney went on to tell jurors, "The death penalty is reserved for the worst of the worst ... Dawan is not that."

As part of the sentencing phase, the prosecutors outlined Mulazim's criminal history including the fact he was on parole at the time of the deadly shooting.

"He obviously didn't serve the 12 year sentence...that would have put us at November of 2019. If that had happened none of us would be here and Debbie and J.W. Price would still have a son," prosecutor Aspen Carlisle said to the jury. Mulazim is now a nine time convicted felon.

Debbie Price took the witness stand once again, this time offering testimony for the sentencing phase. "These are my precious memories with my son. I can't make any new memories with him."

Jonathan's widow Megan also took the stand for this part of the trial. She and Jonathan had been married for nine months when he was killed. Megan explained that they were making plans for the future and wanted to start a family. She says they were out celebrating her birthday when her life changed forever. "I no longer like to celebrate birthdays," Megan told the jury that is now a reminder of the worst day of her life. "I go sit in the graveyard."

Everyone involved in this case is seeing their lives change in some way but even through that all seeing who Jonathan was and how he loved live on.

"He will always be my baby who grew into a great man and my favorite Marine. He made me a mom which was the best gift ever and nothing can that away," said Jonathan's mom Debbie Price.

The jury also heard from Mulazim's mother and his 4th grade teacher.

Testimony and the sentencing phase will resume Wednesday morning.