Vice President Mike Pence coming to Lexington to campaign for Gov. Bevin

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Lexington to help Gov. Matt Bevin run for re-election.

The Republican Party of Kentucky says the fundraiser will be at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky on March 8.

Tickets to the event are $1,000 each.

Bevin is up against State Rep. Robert Goforth, of East Bernstadt, businessman William Woods and Ike Lawrence in the Republican primary.

Four Democrats are running for governor as well: Attorney General Andy Beshear, House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, former State Auditor Adam Edelen, and Geoff Young.

The Vice President visited Kentucky in March 2018. He discussed tax reform in front of a packed house at More Than A Bakery in Versailles.