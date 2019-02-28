Pension bill sponsor says 'misinformation being peddled out' by opponents

A Republican lawmaker is accusing some advocacy groups of providing "misinformation" about a bill he is sponsoring that would affect the Kentucky Teachers' Retirement System.

Rep. Ken Upchurch, R - Monticello, says House Bill 525 will reorganize the process by which members of the retirement system board are elected. The Kentucky Education Association currently has operational control of the election and nominating process of the seven-member board. The bill would diminish some of the KEA's control over the process.

The group Kentucky 120 United is calling the bill "as destructive to our pension assets as any bill could be," while Kentucky Education Association president Stephanie Winkler said the organization will do everything it can to prevent the bill's passage.

"We need to help our legislators understand that we are staying vigilant and we are not going to allow anything that is going to damage our pension system or systems, we have two. We need to protect them at all cost because that's all we have," Winkler said.

Upchurch believes all education stakeholders should have a say in the board election process instead of just the KEA.

"We feel because it is the only board that we are aware of in the state that a private organization has operational control over the election process of a majority of the members, we feel that should be spread out among the stakeholders," Rep. Upchurch said.

The bill is scheduled to be heard in the House State Government committee. Some organizations are threatening another sick-out if the bill passes.