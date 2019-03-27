Pension relief is top priority for health departments in Kentucky

A statewide group of health departments is asking lawmakers for a break over pension costs.

As many departments across the state battle the Hepatitis A outbreak, they're reaching out for help to even keep their doors open.

If the General Assembly does not pass pension relief, then health departments will have to pay more toward pensions.

It's because the one-year cap on how much health departments have to pay is set to expire. Currently, they have to pay 49 percent towards pensions. But, if lawmakers don't extend the pension relief cap, then they'll have to pay 84 percent.

"I'm really concerned about people not realizing the services that the health department is responsible for at the county level," said Allison Adams, president of the Kentucky Health Departments Association. "And when they go away, that's when the big impact will be seen."

Some lawmakers say capping how much quasi-public groups pay into the retirement system is another example of 'kicking the can down the road' that created the mess in the first place.

But, Adams says they need one more year to put into place a plan they've been working to simplify and prioritize.

"We understand that we have to make a change, and we're really attempting to do that," said Adams. "We just need that one more year to get it done."

Both the House and Senate have approved pension relief measures, but their two versions have some significant differences.

Legislative leaders say they'll try to hash those details out on Thursday- the last day of the legislative session.

