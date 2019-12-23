People enjoying warm winter weather in Lexington

We will miss out on a white Christmas this year, but many people are taking advantage of the nice weather in Lexington.

Downtown Lexington's ice rink will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. (WKYT)

With temperatures in the 50s and skies staying clear, many people are taking advantage of the weather by getting some shopping done or enjoying the outdoors.

Many people around downtown Lexington's ice rink say they're happy to have the sunshine rather than cold rain.

Managers at the rink say they're not worried about maintaining the ice. They say the warm weather could make ice skating better.

"When it's cold we have trouble with the ice cracking, chilling, and we have to fill them. This way when it gets warm, the weather takes care of the problems for us, makes it level, makes it better skating and more enjoyable," said Bill Dawson, the manager of Unified Trust Ice Rink.

There's also a chiller that keeps the surface below freezing.

"We have a pipe, like a water hose, underneath the ice and there's a chiller unit on the other side of the building behind me that keeps the temperature at 20 degrees," said Dawson.

The rink closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.