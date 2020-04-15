People flocking to buy fowl for steady supply of eggs amid grocery store shortages

It seems that a new trend is sweeping the nation; people are going out to buy chickens so they can have a steady supply of eggs when some stores are running low.

Spring is usually the busiest time of year to buy baby chicks from stores and other breeders, but during this coronavirus pandemic, many of those providers are saying they’ve seen more businesses than usual.

After calling several Tractor Supply stores around central Kentucky, many of them told us they have been seeing an increase in customers looking for baby chicks. In fact, just Wednesday, several of the stores said they had just gotten in a new shipment of baby chicks to restock.

But before you go out and buy any chickens, it’s important to do your research, especially if you live in a city, as there may be ordinances prohibiting them. In Lexington, it’s allowed to own chickens as long as they’re contained to your property.

For the McNear family, they’re using their new chicks not only for eggs but also as a learning experience.

“The requirement was that they had to do research on all the breeds figure out how to raise them, how much feed they need, how much water they require so they really know how much of a responsibility it was to have chickens,” Dave McNear said.

Now, for anyone out there that’s wanting to buy chickens to try to get eggs more quickly, it’s important to remember that on average, most chickens don’t start laying eggs until they’re at least six months old.

There is also a law requiring retailers to sell at least 6 of any chickens, ducks, or other fowl a time.