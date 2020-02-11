People hit by flooding in Whitley County need your help

High water is receding in Whitley County, bringing relief for flooded communities.

But with more rain on the way, there's concern the worst isn't over.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Cumberland River in Whitley County was still in a minor flood stage, and it's forecasted to stay in flood stage through Saturday.

Cedar Ridge Ministries is prepared to help out members of the community by providing people the essentials that they need.

"It makes you feel good just to be ready so that families can say 'hey I don't have to worry about my family, my children, or whatever," said the group's director, Keith Decker. "I can take them to cedar ridge and take them to other places that have been set up."

Cedar Ridge Ministries could use your help with donations of hygiene items, clothing, and food to help residents of this community.

The Church of Christ will also be handing out baby supplies, blankets, pillows and box fans for flood victims Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Williamsburg Convention Center.

To learn more about how you can donate or help out you can call 606-549-1372.