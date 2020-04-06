People in Lexington area step up production of cloth face masks

Everyday CDC recommendations are changing, and the latest suggestion is that everyone who steps out in public could benefit from wearing a mask.

"The primary purpose of a cloth mask is to prevent respiratory droplets from yourself going to someone else," said Clare White, a respiratory therapy student. "The virus can absolutely travel beyond just respiratory particles but respiratory droplets can hold a lot of it."

Medical leaders think it could slow the spread of COVID-19. Even if you think you're well, you could be carrying the illness and spreading it to others.

While most stores have sold out of face masks, some are working to meet the demand.

"Myself, I made 90 of the masks and other ladies in Birdsong made. I don't know how many each but all together we are able to donate 405 masks to the employees here at Walmart in Georgetown," said Amy Power, a nursing student at Eastern Kentucky University.

Power noticed Walmart workers in Georgetown didn't have what they needed to stay safe. Another central Kentuckian, White, is also making masks for people. She says there's a lot more that goes into having one that keeps you safe.

"Wearing loosely fitted N95 respirators, they're just not working," White said. "You have to have a fit test to fit it to your face or it's not helping you. I saw someone yesterday, she was holding onto her face because it was too big and unfortunately I know she wants to keep herself safe, we all do, but that mask was useless to her."

That's why making your own mask might be your best option. You can find several patterns online and use simple cotton or fleece from around the house.

"We can be using things that we have at home, like bandanas, scarves, the shop cloths, things like that," Power said. "I think that's a good idea. I think we should all be protecting ourselves but the most important thing is to wash your hands."